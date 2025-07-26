Left Menu

Mandatory to conduct audit of safety in schools: Govt tells states, UTs

This comes a day after a portion of a government school in Rajasthans Jhalawar district collapsed on Friday, killing seven children and leaving 28 injured.States and UTs must take urgent steps to ensure students safety and their well-being.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 18:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Education has issued a directive to all states and Union territories mandating them to conduct audits of safety mechanisms and facilities for children in schools, officials said on Saturday.

The Education Ministry has also called for schools to ensure structural integrity of buildings. This comes a day after a portion of a government school in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district collapsed on Friday, killing seven children and leaving 28 injured.

"States and UTs must take urgent steps to ensure student's safety and their well-being. This includes mandatory safety audits of schools and child-related facilities as per national safety codes, training for staff and students in emergency preparedness, and the provision of psychosocial support through counselling and peer networks.

"Structural integrity, along with fire safety, emergency exits, and electrical wiring, must be thoroughly assessed. It must be ensured that staff and students are trained in emergency preparedness, including evacuation drills, first aid, and safety protocols," a senior MoE official said.

The ministry recommended that collaborations with local authorities (NDMA, fire services, police, and medical agencies) must be strengthened to conduct periodic training sessions and mock drills.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

