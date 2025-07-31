Bridging Academia and Industry: VISTAS HR Conclave 2025 Launches Future-Ready Workforce

VELS Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) in Chennai recently hosted the HR Conclave 2025, organized by its Career Advancement Cell. Titled "Campus to Corporate," the event served as a platform for collaboration between academia and industry.

The conclave opened with Dr. Preethaa Ganesh highlighting the importance of adapting education to meet corporate and technological standards. A key panel discussion led by Mr. Charles Godwin from Zoho Corporation delved into skill development in AI, automation, and data-driven technologies.

The event resulted in several strategic partnerships, including MoUs with over 50 companies and an international agreement with the Government of Penang. VISTAS continues to bolster student employability through specialized training programs and global collaborations.