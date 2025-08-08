Gina Urges African Universities to Lead AI Innovation While Preserving Identity

Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Nomalungelo Gina, has urged African universities to take charge of the continent’s technological destiny by becoming creators of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and innovation, rather than remaining passive consumers of imported technologies. Speaking at the University of Zululand’s (Unizulu) 4th International Education Week at the KwaDlangezwa Campus, Gina stressed that Africa’s cultural identity must remain at the centre of its digital transformation.

Guarding Against Cultural Erosion

The Deputy Minister cautioned that Africa faces a risk of cultural erosion if indigenous knowledge systems are not embedded in new technologies. She argued that the global race to develop AI and other advanced technologies must include African voices, data, and epistemologies to ensure local relevance.

“We need robotics that can be fed our content and teach our children in our languages, before someone in India or China does it for us,” she said, calling on Unizulu to take the lead in curating isiZulu data for generative AI systems.

Building an African University Through Collaboration

The event, themed “Building an African University through Collaborations and Partnerships”, is hosted by Unizulu’s Internationalisation Office in partnership with the BRICS Student Commission. It serves as both a platform for global academic exchange and a commitment to building African universities that are globally connected yet firmly rooted in indigenous knowledge, identity, and innovation.

Gina emphasised that internationalisation efforts must never dilute African identity, and that partnerships should be strategic, aimed at enhancing Africa’s competitiveness in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and the gig economy.

Alignment with the African Union’s STI Agenda 2025

Her message is in line with the African Union’s Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) Agenda for 2025, which focuses on:

Strengthening STEM education and digital literacy

Promoting innovation and entrepreneurship

Adapting existing technologies for local application

Encouraging cross-sector collaboration to align science and innovation with national development goals

This agenda envisions Africa’s transformation into a knowledge-based economy where education and technological adaptation drive inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Call for Data Sovereignty and AI Readiness

Drawing from her recent participation at a high-level African AI Summit in Tanzania, Gina underscored the urgency of data sovereignty — ensuring that African data remains under African control. She stressed that universities must develop AI and research capabilities tailored to solving both industry and societal challenges.

“If this institution is not yet grappling with the challenges of solving industry and societal problems through AI and R&D, then a fresh start is needed,” she warned.

A Global Academic Shift

Gina noted that universities worldwide are reshaping their futures through online learning adoption, stronger industry partnerships, and integration into national innovation systems. Institutions failing to adapt, she said, risk becoming obsolete.

Leveraging BRICS and G20 Platforms

With South Africa currently holding the G20 Presidency and actively engaged in BRICS STI collaborations, Gina encouraged universities to tap into new funding streams, strategic technology research opportunities, and global networks.

Balancing Global Competitiveness with Cultural Identity

The Deputy Minister concluded by reminding delegates that relevance, adaptability, and cultural preservation are all vital for African universities to thrive in a rapidly evolving global academic and technological landscape.

“Relevance is the cornerstone of survival and growth. But as you collaborate, do not lose yourself,” she said.

International Education Week will continue to host scholars, student leaders, and policymakers from around the world, exploring ways to expand academic partnerships while safeguarding Africa’s heritage and advancing its role in global innovation.