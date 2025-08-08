Tamil Nadu Unveils SEP 2025: A Bold Move Against NEP

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, unveiled the State Education Policy 2025 in a bid to counter the Centre's National Education Policy, which he argues threatens social justice and imposes Hindi on the state.

Stalin highlighted the state's dedication to a bilingual approach, emphasizing Tamil and English, and presented the new policy as one that prepares students for future challenges while promoting creativity and questioning over rote learning.

As the first state to reject the NEP, Tamil Nadu aims to ensure educational equity across various demographics, retaining its long-standing stance on the two-language policy, and addressing emerging educational challenges.

