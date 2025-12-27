Margazhiyil Makkalisai: A Musical Revolution for Social Justice

The sixth edition of the 'Margazhiyil Makkalisai' music festival, organized by the Neelam Cultural Centre, is touted as a political statement rather than just a traditional gathering. Filmmaker Pa Ranjith, who conceptualized the festival, aims to shift focus from classical music to tunes that reflect people's music.

Inaugurated on December 26, the festival supports over 500 performers, highlighting music forms such as parai drumming, folk songs, and Dalit liberation music. Prominent figures such as DMK MP Kanimozhi emphasized the festival's role in reclaiming cultural heritage stolen from Dalit communities. Director Vetrimaaran praised it as a transformative cultural space that uses song as a tool for social reform.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj highlighted its significance for marginalized artists aspiring for social change. Music director G V Prakash extended support to the 'Casteless Collective', an anti-caste music band formed by Neelam Cultural Centre. The event also paid homage to Dalit Subbiah, with a tribute performance from 'Vidhuthalai Kural Kalai Kuzhu'. A documentary on Subbiah's life, nominated for the Oscars, also forms part of honoring the festival's contributing artists.

(With inputs from agencies.)