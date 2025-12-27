Left Menu

Margazhiyil Makkalisai: A Musical Revolution for Social Justice

Margazhiyil Makkalisai is a music festival initiated by filmmaker Pa Ranjith to promote people's music over traditional classical tunes. With over 500 artists participating, it focuses on social justice and political change through art, emphasizing Tamil traditions and giving voice to marginalized artists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-12-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 12:43 IST
Margazhiyil Makkalisai: A Musical Revolution for Social Justice
  • Country:
  • India

The sixth edition of the 'Margazhiyil Makkalisai' music festival, organized by the Neelam Cultural Centre, is touted as a political statement rather than just a traditional gathering. Filmmaker Pa Ranjith, who conceptualized the festival, aims to shift focus from classical music to tunes that reflect people's music.

Inaugurated on December 26, the festival supports over 500 performers, highlighting music forms such as parai drumming, folk songs, and Dalit liberation music. Prominent figures such as DMK MP Kanimozhi emphasized the festival's role in reclaiming cultural heritage stolen from Dalit communities. Director Vetrimaaran praised it as a transformative cultural space that uses song as a tool for social reform.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj highlighted its significance for marginalized artists aspiring for social change. Music director G V Prakash extended support to the 'Casteless Collective', an anti-caste music band formed by Neelam Cultural Centre. The event also paid homage to Dalit Subbiah, with a tribute performance from 'Vidhuthalai Kural Kalai Kuzhu'. A documentary on Subbiah's life, nominated for the Oscars, also forms part of honoring the festival's contributing artists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Leadership Tug-of-War: The Race for Karnataka's Chief Ministership

Leadership Tug-of-War: The Race for Karnataka's Chief Ministership

 India
2
Trailblazing Women: Guardians of Debrigarh Sanctuary

Trailblazing Women: Guardians of Debrigarh Sanctuary

 India
3
Uttarakhand's Folk Anthem: 'Paili-Paili Baar' Showcases State's Pioneering Development

Uttarakhand's Folk Anthem: 'Paili-Paili Baar' Showcases State's Pioneering D...

 India
4
Minoxidil May Affect Infants: Study Raises Safety Concerns

Minoxidil May Affect Infants: Study Raises Safety Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025