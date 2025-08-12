GWU Faces Allegations of Civil Rights Violations
The Trump administration accuses George Washington University of violating federal civil rights laws by showing indifference towards discrimination against Jewish, American-Israeli, and Israeli students and faculty. The U.S. Department of Justice demands immediate corrective actions from the university, which has yet to respond to the allegations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:11 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration has accused George Washington University of violating federal civil rights law. Allegations focus on the treatment of Jewish, American-Israeli, and Israeli students and faculty.
These groups reportedly faced a hostile educational environment, which the university allegedly ignored, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
The demand for immediate remediation has been issued, though university representatives could not be reached for comment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement