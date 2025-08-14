NEP 2020: Bridging Tradition and Innovation for India's Future

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is driving substantial reforms by integrating education with traditional values and modern skills, President Droupadi Murmu asserted in her Independence Day speech.

She emphasized the government's efforts in creating an environment conducive to entrepreneurship and highlighted the booming employment opportunities available for young Indians.

India's progress in space exploration and sports, driven by youthful ambition, promises to establish the nation as a global leader, particularly in light of the National Sports Policy 2025 aiming for transformative sporting achievements.