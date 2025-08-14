Left Menu

NEP 2020: Bridging Tradition and Innovation for India's Future

The National Education Policy 2020 introduces transformative changes, enhancing education with traditional values and modern skills. President Droupadi Murmu highlights the initiative's role in fostering entrepreneurship and positioning India as a budding sporting powerhouse. Youth involvement is pivotal, especially in the expanding space and sports sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is driving substantial reforms by integrating education with traditional values and modern skills, President Droupadi Murmu asserted in her Independence Day speech.

She emphasized the government's efforts in creating an environment conducive to entrepreneurship and highlighted the booming employment opportunities available for young Indians.

India's progress in space exploration and sports, driven by youthful ambition, promises to establish the nation as a global leader, particularly in light of the National Sports Policy 2025 aiming for transformative sporting achievements.

