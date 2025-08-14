Left Menu

Fee Freeze: Court Halts MBBS Tuition Hike in Hapur

The Allahabad High Court has temporarily halted a fee increase for the MBBS course at GS Medical College, Hapur. Justice C D Singh issued the order while responding to a petition from Aanya Porwal and other students, calling for government and college responses. The fee hike was criticized for being arbitrary.

The Allahabad High Court has issued an order to freeze the intended fee hike for the MBBS course at GS Medical College in Hapur. The decision came as Justice C D Singh heard a petition lodged by Aanya Porwal and fellow students, challenging the mid-semester fee rise from Rs 11 lakh to 14 lakh.

The petitioners' counsel labelled the July 5 notification for the fee increase as 'arbitrary' and 'without application of mind', arguing that it overlooked existing miscellaneous fees already paid by students. The counsel argued the hike was unjustified, particularly as it followed a previous increase within an eight-month span.

The state government defended its actions as lawful, advocating for the dismissal of the petition. However, the court has mandated that the notification remains in suspension until September 17, pending further consideration, after requiring both the state and the college to file responses within two weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

