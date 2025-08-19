MBZUAI Welcomes Largest Cohort in Fall 2025: Paving the Way for AI Education

Left Menu

The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) has commenced its largest intake for Fall 2025, enrolling 403 new students, including the first undergraduate class and new Master's programs. With a significant global student representation, MBZUAI advances AI education, aligning with the UAE's National AI Strategy 2031.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 19-08-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 16:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) has welcomed the largest cohort of students in its history as part of the Fall 2025 intake. This year marks the beginning of its undergraduate programs alongside new graduate cohorts in its well-regarded disciplines, including Computer Science, Computer Vision, and Machine Learning.

Provost Timothy Baldwin emphasized the importance of AI education in current times as MBZUAI continues to update its programs to reflect modern AI research methods and industry demands. The university, already recognized among the top 10 AI universities globally, strives to support the UAE's National Strategy for AI 2031 through its high-caliber educational offerings.

With students hailing from over 47 countries, MBZUAI is not only growing but also diversifying its academic community. The Orientation Week aids in integrating new students into ABU Dhabi's rich cultural tapestry while setting them up for academic success and contribution to the global AI landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

