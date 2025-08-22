Left Menu

Student Uprising Sparks Debate on Campus Surveillance

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union initiated a sit-in protest against biometric gates at their library, calling them a 'surveillance apparatus'. The protest follows accusations of derogatory slurs, leading to security measures. Students demand better infrastructure and greater democratic freedoms on campus.

Updated: 22-08-2025 19:21 IST
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has initiated an indefinite sit-in protest at the Dr. B R Ambedkar Central Library against the installation of facial recognition entry gates. The administration's move, which the students claim as a 'surveillance apparatus', has stirred emotions across campus.

Students allege that despite peaceful protests, contractors continued with the installation, leading to an altercation where two students were injured. The protestors argue that their demands for expanded seating and better infrastructure are being ignored.

University officials assert these new measures are crucial for security, citing derogatory graffiti found on library property. The administration has also barred two former students linked to the incident from campus, labeling it a serious affront to the institution's values.

