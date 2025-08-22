Student Uprising Sparks Debate on Campus Surveillance

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has initiated an indefinite sit-in protest at the Dr. B R Ambedkar Central Library against the installation of facial recognition entry gates. The administration's move, which the students claim as a 'surveillance apparatus', has stirred emotions across campus.

Students allege that despite peaceful protests, contractors continued with the installation, leading to an altercation where two students were injured. The protestors argue that their demands for expanded seating and better infrastructure are being ignored.

University officials assert these new measures are crucial for security, citing derogatory graffiti found on library property. The administration has also barred two former students linked to the incident from campus, labeling it a serious affront to the institution's values.

(With inputs from agencies.)