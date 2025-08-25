Left Menu

SSC Revamps Fee Mechanism for Exam Result Challenges

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is reviewing its fee mechanism for candidates challenging exam results. Currently, the fee is Rs 100 per question, but will be reduced to Rs 50 until a refund system is implemented. The SSC plans to refund fees if challenges are upheld.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is in the process of amending its fee mechanism related to the contestation of examination results. Until the new refund mechanism is in place, fees for challenging questions will be temporarily reduced to Rs 50 per item.

At present, candidates are charged Rs 100 for disputing each question or answer in an examination. However, SSC plans to implement a refund system to reimburse candidates if their challenges are validated, as noted in an official announcement dated August 22.

A significant recruitment agency for central government roles, the SSC manages selections for non-gazetted posts across various ministries and departments. Its ongoing changes to the fee structure aim to enhance fairness and transparency in the examination process.

