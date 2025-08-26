Breaking Language Barriers: Inside the CATTI Exam

The China Accreditation Test for Translators and Interpreters (CATTI), a prestigious state-level examination, is administered by the CICG Academy of Translation and Interpretation. This nationwide certification assesses the translation and interpretation abilities of candidates across nine languages, including English, Japanese, and Russian.

Launched in 2003, CATTI has seen over 2.3 million applicants, with 280,000 successfully passing. This makes it the largest exam of its kind worldwide. Focusing on aligning with China's international communication needs, CATTI has set professional standards to evaluate language professionals and support global exchanges.

To promote international recognition, CATTI introduced Russian-language exams in Belarus and Russia in 2019, and expanded to Macao and Hong Kong for English and Portuguese exams. With five overseas sites, CATTI enhances language proficiency and cross-cultural engagement globally, providing a solid platform for professional translators.

