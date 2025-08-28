Massacre at Morning Mass: Tragedy Strikes Annunciation Catholic School

A horrific shooting unfolded at Annunciation Catholic School on Wednesday as an armed assailant attacked during morning Mass, killing two young children and injuring 17 others. The massacre ended tragically when the shooter, identified as Robin Westman, 23, took their own life, according to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

Westman's disturbing history, as revealed in a videotaped message, showed a fascination with past mass shooters and struggles with depression. Authorities, including FBI Director Kash Patel, are investigating the incident as a hate crime and act of domestic terrorism aimed at the Catholic community.

The tragedy marks the 146th school shooting this year, highlighting concerns over gun accessibility. Minneapolis officials and residents mourn the loss while navigating the broader implications of violence and firearm regulations in the community.