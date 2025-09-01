Left Menu

Educate Girls: India's Trailblazer Wins Ramon Magsaysay Award

Educate Girls, a prominent Indian non-profit, has made history as the first Indian organization to win the 2025 Ramon Magsaysay Award for championing the education of girls. Founded in 2007, Educate Girls empowers girls to break cycles of poverty, reaching millions and gaining global recognition for transformative work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:21 IST
Educate Girls: India's Trailblazer Wins Ramon Magsaysay Award
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Educate Girls, a prominent non-profit organization from India, has been awarded the 2025 Ramon Magsaysay Award, marking a historic achievement as the first Indian organization to receive this esteemed honor. This accolade acknowledges the group's relentless dedication to overcoming cultural biases and advancing the education of girls, thereby liberating them from illiteracy. The organization now joins the prestigious ranks of past laureates like Satyajit Ray and the Dalai Lama.

Founder Safeena Husain reflects on this milestone, emphasizing the global spotlight this award places on India's grassroots educational movement for girls. Since its inception in 2007, Educate Girls has successfully mobilized over 55,000 volunteers, reintegrating more than two million girls into schools and providing remedial learning to over 2.4 million children across 30,000 villages. This recognition highlights the power of collaborative efforts involving governments, communities, and changemakers.

With aspirations to reach 10 million learners in the next decade, Educate Girls aligns its efforts with government initiatives to drive systemic change, ensuring the most vulnerable receive education. The Ramon Magsaysay Award, the highest honor in Asia, will be presented formally in Manila, alongside other notable awardees recognized for their impactful contributions.

TRENDING

1
GST Surge: India's Domestic Growth Shines Amid Global Challenges

GST Surge: India's Domestic Growth Shines Amid Global Challenges

 India
2
From Village Dreams to Skincare Success: The Jangid Brothers' Proskire Journey

From Village Dreams to Skincare Success: The Jangid Brothers' Proskire Journ...

 United States
3
India Rallies to Aid Afghanistan as Earthquake Devastation Strikes

India Rallies to Aid Afghanistan as Earthquake Devastation Strikes

 India
4
SUV Impacts Russian Consulate in Sydney; Man Charged

SUV Impacts Russian Consulate in Sydney; Man Charged

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025