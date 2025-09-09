Campus Chaos: Student's Knife Attack at IIIT Nuzvid

A violent altercation unfolded at IIIT Nuzvid when an MTech student named Vinay attacked a professor with a knife on campus.

The incident occurred after Vinay, who had only a 25 percent attendance record due to preparations for competitive exams, was denied permission to attend practical examinations.

Vinay used one of two knives he was carrying to attack Professor Raju from the transport department. The injured professor received medical treatment, and Vinay was subsequently arrested and taken into custody by the police.