Dharmendra Pradhan's UAE Visit: Enhancing Education Ties

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will visit the UAE to inaugurate educational initiatives and foster partnerships. The trip includes key meetings with UAE officials, launching of educational programs, and activities like a plantation drive. The goal is to strengthen educational cooperation between India and the UAE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:36 IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will embark on a significant visit to the UAE from September 10-11 to bolster educational cooperation between India and the UAE. The visit marks the inauguration of the first foreign Atal Incubation Centre and IIM Ahmedabad's Dubai campus, according to his ministry.

The trip aims to explore collaborative ventures in education, nurture academic excellence and innovation, and create new procedural links to meet student and youth aspirations in both nations. Pradhan's itinerary includes meetings with UAE leaders, ministers, academics, and representatives from Indian and UAE institutions.

On Wednesday, Pradhan plans to engage with Sara Musallam, chairperson of ADEK. He will inaugurate IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi's Atal Incubation Centre, launch PhD and BTech programs, and interact with faculty and students. His schedule also includes visiting the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi and Symbiosis University, Dubai. On Thursday, at IIM Ahmedabad's Dubai Campus inauguration, Pradhan will join UAE Higher Education Minister, Abdulrahman Al Awar, to discuss existing educational collaborations and participate in a round table with Indian Higher Education Institution leaders in the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

