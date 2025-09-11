Left Menu

Eruditus Secures USD 150 Million for Global Growth

Edtech platform Eruditus has raised USD 150 million in refinancing led by MARS Growth Capital and HSBC to expand globally and scale operations. The financing is split between USD 100 million from MARS Growth Capital and USD 50 million from HSBC, supporting Eruditus’ long-term growth strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:44 IST
Eruditus Secures USD 150 Million for Global Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Edtech giant, Eruditus, has successfully secured USD 150 million in a refinancing round to bolster its global expansion efforts. The funding was spearheaded by MARS Growth Capital and HSBC, aiming to aid the company in operational scaling across international markets.

According to a company statement, Mars Growth Capital will provide up to USD 100 million, with the remaining USD 50 million contributed by HSBC. This strategic funding aligns with Eruditus' long-term vision for profitable expansion and increased financial flexibility.

Partnering with renowned institutions like MIT, Harvard, and Cambridge, Eruditus offers over 700 professional courses in more than 80 countries. Backed by significant investors such as TPG and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Eruditus remains committed to its growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Canelo's Promise and Tigers' Triumphs: A Sporting World in Motion

Canelo's Promise and Tigers' Triumphs: A Sporting World in Motion

 Global
2
IEA Raises Global Oil Supply and Demand Forecasts Amid Uncertain Market Dynamics

IEA Raises Global Oil Supply and Demand Forecasts Amid Uncertain Market Dyna...

 United Kingdom
3
Manipur Calls for Lifting Economic Blockade Amid Border Dispute

Manipur Calls for Lifting Economic Blockade Amid Border Dispute

 India
4
Manipur Gears Up for Modi's Visit Amid Heightened Security

Manipur Gears Up for Modi's Visit Amid Heightened Security

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025