Eruditus Secures USD 150 Million for Global Growth

Edtech giant, Eruditus, has successfully secured USD 150 million in a refinancing round to bolster its global expansion efforts. The funding was spearheaded by MARS Growth Capital and HSBC, aiming to aid the company in operational scaling across international markets.

According to a company statement, Mars Growth Capital will provide up to USD 100 million, with the remaining USD 50 million contributed by HSBC. This strategic funding aligns with Eruditus' long-term vision for profitable expansion and increased financial flexibility.

Partnering with renowned institutions like MIT, Harvard, and Cambridge, Eruditus offers over 700 professional courses in more than 80 countries. Backed by significant investors such as TPG and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Eruditus remains committed to its growth trajectory.

