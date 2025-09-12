Left Menu

U.S. HBCUs Face Threats, Trigger Lockdowns and Increased Security Measures

Several U.S. Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) experienced lockdowns after receiving threat reports. Although the FBI noted no credible threats, institutions like Alabama State University and Hampton University canceled activities. Enhanced security measures were implemented across these campuses as similar incidents have occurred previously.

12-09-2025
On Thursday, several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the U.S. initiated lockdowns after receiving threats, according to statements from the institutions. Although the FBI reported no credible evidence of danger, it acknowledged awareness of 'hoax threat calls' targeting numerous HBCUs.

Among the affected institutions were Alabama State University, Hampton University, Virginia State University, Southern University and A&M College, and Bethune-Cookman University. The universities responded by closing campuses and canceling classes, although no injuries were reported, and some restrictions were lifted later in the day.

This incident is not isolated; HBCUs have previously witnessed threats, including bomb threats in February 2022. Intelligence agencies continue to warn of risks from domestic extremist groups. In response, enhanced security measures were put in place to ensure campus safety, with some universities maintaining heightened security as they lifted lockdowns.

