Left Menu

FBI Official Labels Antifa as Top Domestic Terrorism Threat Amid Scrutiny

A top FBI official labeled antifa as the biggest domestic terrorism threat, emphasizing its fluid nature and reporting active investigations. The designation sparked debate, highlighting partisan divides in Congress. The official faced tough questions but did not fully elaborate on antifa’s structure or member count.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 00:13 IST
FBI Official Labels Antifa as Top Domestic Terrorism Threat Amid Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During a recent congressional hearing, an FBI official described the anti-fascist movement, antifa, as the leading domestic terrorism threat in the United States. Michael Glasheen, operations director of the FBI's National Security Branch, underscored the group's amorphous and fluid nature while facing intense scrutiny from lawmakers.

The designation of antifa as a main concern sparked a lively debate, reflecting deep partisan divides. Despite being challenged by Representative Bennie Thompson on specifics, including the group's structure and size, Glasheen maintained the focus on ongoing investigations and increasing arrests.

The hearing, intended to discuss worldwide threats, also touched on broader issues, including immigration, as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem criticized existing U.S. laws and vetting processes. The discussions highlighted contrasting perspectives on security and enforcement policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025