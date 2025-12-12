FBI Official Labels Antifa as Top Domestic Terrorism Threat Amid Scrutiny

During a recent congressional hearing, an FBI official described the anti-fascist movement, antifa, as the leading domestic terrorism threat in the United States. Michael Glasheen, operations director of the FBI's National Security Branch, underscored the group's amorphous and fluid nature while facing intense scrutiny from lawmakers.

The designation of antifa as a main concern sparked a lively debate, reflecting deep partisan divides. Despite being challenged by Representative Bennie Thompson on specifics, including the group's structure and size, Glasheen maintained the focus on ongoing investigations and increasing arrests.

The hearing, intended to discuss worldwide threats, also touched on broader issues, including immigration, as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem criticized existing U.S. laws and vetting processes. The discussions highlighted contrasting perspectives on security and enforcement policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)