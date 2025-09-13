Left Menu

Maha Mock Test: Revolutionizing Student Preparation Across Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Class Owners' Association launched the 'Maha Mock Test', a statewide mock exam initiative for MHT-CET and JEE aspirants. Supported by Klasy Innovations and CBS, it offers a simulated exam environment, remedial insights, and career services. It aims to prepare students thoroughly, promoting educational equity across the state.

The Maharashtra Class Owners' Association (MCOA) has unveiled the 'Maha Mock Test', a groundbreaking initiative representing India's first statewide mock exam strategy for MHT-CET and JEE contenders. The endeavour, executed alongside Klasy Innovations and technology partner Prometric, promises to offer students a genuine exam experience that's reflective of actual national-level conditions.

Launched during the MCOA Teachers' Day event, this initiative is accessible for registration until November 14, coinciding with Children's Day. It strategically aims to bolster student readiness for the looming JEE exams in January and April, and the MHT-CET in May.

Prajesh Trotsky, MCOA president, emphasized the initiative's transformative power in fostering an equal testing landscape for students statewide. The event also marked the beginning of FORCE, a new alliance of coaching educators advocating for policy reforms, and introduced insurance and guidance programs in collaboration with CBS Foundation.

