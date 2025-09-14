Left Menu

Suspicious Death of Student Sparks Investigation at Sanskrit Vidya School

Following the death of 12-year-old Krishna Dubey at Sanskrit Vidya Prabodhini Pathshala, a murder investigation has been launched. Police have filed an FIR against four individuals, including former and current principals. The student's family alleges murder, and a post-mortem confirms death by strangulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kushinagar | Updated: 14-09-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 00:18 IST
Suspicious Death of Student Sparks Investigation at Sanskrit Vidya School
student
  • Country:
  • India

The death of 12-year-old Krishna Dubey in a residential school in Mujhana Rahim, Hata Municipality, has prompted the police to file an FIR against four individuals, including current and former school principals.

The boy's body was discovered at the Sanskrit Vidya Prabodhini Pathshala under suspicious circumstances, sparking outrage and accusations of murder from his family. The post-mortem report confirmed that he was strangled to death.

An in-depth investigation, led by Kushinagar Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra, is underway, with students and staff being interrogated. ''Thorough investigations will ensure justice for the victim,'' assured Mishra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PDP Leader Challenges Misuse of PSA in Jammu & Kashmir

PDP Leader Challenges Misuse of PSA in Jammu & Kashmir

 India
2
Tensions Surge: U.S. Destroyer Seizes Venezuelan Tuna Boat

Tensions Surge: U.S. Destroyer Seizes Venezuelan Tuna Boat

 Global
3
Revamping Punjab's Power Infrastructure: An Ambitious Initiative for Safer Urban Living

Revamping Punjab's Power Infrastructure: An Ambitious Initiative for Safer U...

 India
4
Political Assassination of Charlie Kirk Raises Concerns of Rising U.S. Political Violence

Political Assassination of Charlie Kirk Raises Concerns of Rising U.S. Polit...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025