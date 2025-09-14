Suspicious Death of Student Sparks Investigation at Sanskrit Vidya School

The death of 12-year-old Krishna Dubey in a residential school in Mujhana Rahim, Hata Municipality, has prompted the police to file an FIR against four individuals, including current and former school principals.

The boy's body was discovered at the Sanskrit Vidya Prabodhini Pathshala under suspicious circumstances, sparking outrage and accusations of murder from his family. The post-mortem report confirmed that he was strangled to death.

An in-depth investigation, led by Kushinagar Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra, is underway, with students and staff being interrogated. ''Thorough investigations will ensure justice for the victim,'' assured Mishra.

(With inputs from agencies.)