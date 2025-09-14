SSC Exams Underway Amidst Stringent Security Protocols

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) is conducting critical exams this Sunday to recruit assistant teachers for classes 11 and 12, with an expected turnout of approximately 2.46 lakh candidates. These exams, pivotal for filling positions in government-aided schools, are being held across 478 centres in the state.

A prior round of exams on September 7 saw 3.19 lakh candidates for positions in lower classes. This recruitment drive follows a Supreme Court order which invalidated the 2016 recruitment of around 26,000 school teachers and staff, labeling it as 'tainted and vitiated'. In response, the WBSSC has ensured robust security measures, deploying unique identification features on exam papers to prevent any misconduct.

Security is top priority, with candidates required to report two hours ahead of the exam and a strict ban on electronic devices enforced by WBSSC Chairman Siddhartha Majumdar. This even extends to ban phones for supervisors and WBSSC officials, illustrating the seriousness with which measures have been implemented.