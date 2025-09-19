NEET-UG Exam: Transition to Digital? Exploring CBT Mode's Impact

The Ministry of Education is considering a significant change in the conduct of the NEET-UG exam by analyzing its potential shift to a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. This move follows extensive debates between education and health ministries about the exam's format.

Despite the fact that over 22 lakh candidates sit for the NEET-UG every year, the proposed reform gains momentum in light of past controversies, including last year's paper leak, prompting a demand for a more transparent and secure examination process.

A high-level committee's recommendation for multi-stage testing could redefine the exam's structure, ensuring fairness in medical admissions across India's government and private medical colleges, amid ongoing CBI investigations into exam irregularities.

