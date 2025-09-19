NEET-UG Exam: Transition to Digital? Exploring CBT Mode's Impact
The Ministry of Education is analyzing the feasibility of conducting the NEET-UG exam in Computer-Based Test mode. Deliberations with health officials focus on student impact and infrastructure readiness. The need for reform comes amid controversies over exam integrity and paper leaks.
The Ministry of Education is considering a significant change in the conduct of the NEET-UG exam by analyzing its potential shift to a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. This move follows extensive debates between education and health ministries about the exam's format.
Despite the fact that over 22 lakh candidates sit for the NEET-UG every year, the proposed reform gains momentum in light of past controversies, including last year's paper leak, prompting a demand for a more transparent and secure examination process.
A high-level committee's recommendation for multi-stage testing could redefine the exam's structure, ensuring fairness in medical admissions across India's government and private medical colleges, amid ongoing CBI investigations into exam irregularities.
