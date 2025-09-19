Left Menu

NEET-UG Exam: Transition to Digital? Exploring CBT Mode's Impact

The Ministry of Education is analyzing the feasibility of conducting the NEET-UG exam in Computer-Based Test mode. Deliberations with health officials focus on student impact and infrastructure readiness. The need for reform comes amid controversies over exam integrity and paper leaks.

Updated: 19-09-2025 21:47 IST
The Ministry of Education is considering a significant change in the conduct of the NEET-UG exam by analyzing its potential shift to a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. This move follows extensive debates between education and health ministries about the exam's format.

Despite the fact that over 22 lakh candidates sit for the NEET-UG every year, the proposed reform gains momentum in light of past controversies, including last year's paper leak, prompting a demand for a more transparent and secure examination process.

A high-level committee's recommendation for multi-stage testing could redefine the exam's structure, ensuring fairness in medical admissions across India's government and private medical colleges, amid ongoing CBI investigations into exam irregularities.

