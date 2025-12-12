Left Menu

Urgent Call for Strengthened Funding in Urban Water Infrastructure

A parliamentary panel has highlighted a significant financing gap in the country's urban water infrastructure under AMRUT 2.0. The panel emphasized the need for long-term strategy and a comprehensive national assessment of urban water supply requirements, extending until 2047, to secure future water needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 23:02 IST
Urgent Call for Strengthened Funding in Urban Water Infrastructure
  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary panel has sounded the alarm on a substantial financing gap in the nation's urban water infrastructure, urging immediate measures to bolster funding and operations under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0.

The committee highlighted the importance of long-term planning and called on the Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry to evaluate additional financial needs based on demand projections and growth patterns through 2047. Chaired by Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, the panel assessed financial investments under AMRUT 1.0 and 2.0 compared to estimates from a 2011 expert committee.

The existing funding covers only about half the projected requirement for 2012-2031. The committee recommends a thorough state-level investment assessment and a national urban drinking water demand projection for the next 25-30 years, considering factors like population growth and climate resilience, to formulate a 'National Urban Water Security Strategy.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025