Paving the Way for Skill-Based Learning: A New Era in Education

The Indian government is considering a significant shift in the education system by integrating skill-based learning into the curriculum for Classes 11 and 12. This move follows the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, according to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Speaking at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, Pradhan highlighted the need for a paradigm shift in educational methodologies to emphasize practical skills alongside degrees and certificates. This aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a more competent student workforce.

The minister further announced plans to introduce skill-based education from as early as Class 6, transforming it from an optional subject to a formal component of the national curriculum.

