Left Menu

Paving the Way for Skill-Based Learning: A New Era in Education

The Indian government plans to incorporate skill-based learning into the Class 11 and 12 curriculum, as recommended by the National Education Policy 2020. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasizes a shift to competency-focused education, starting as early as Class 6, to better prepare students for the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-09-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 13:40 IST
Paving the Way for Skill-Based Learning: A New Era in Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is considering a significant shift in the education system by integrating skill-based learning into the curriculum for Classes 11 and 12. This move follows the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, according to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Speaking at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, Pradhan highlighted the need for a paradigm shift in educational methodologies to emphasize practical skills alongside degrees and certificates. This aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a more competent student workforce.

The minister further announced plans to introduce skill-based education from as early as Class 6, transforming it from an optional subject to a formal component of the national curriculum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tihar Controversy: Plea Against Terrorist Graves Filed

Tihar Controversy: Plea Against Terrorist Graves Filed

 India
2
Early Diwali for Delhi Traders: GST Reforms Bring Cheer

Early Diwali for Delhi Traders: GST Reforms Bring Cheer

 India
3
Tragic Plunge: Water Tanker Falls into Ravine on Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway

Tragic Plunge: Water Tanker Falls into Ravine on Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway

 India
4
Diplomatic Tensions and Sanctions Loom Over Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

Diplomatic Tensions and Sanctions Loom Over Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025