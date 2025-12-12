Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: A New Era for Indian Education
The Union Cabinet approved the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill, setting up a single higher education regulator to replace UGC, AICTE, and NCTE. It will focus on regulation, accreditation, and professional standards. Medical and law colleges are excluded, and funding remains with the administrative ministry.
The Union Cabinet has approved a significant legislative change with the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill, designed to consolidate multiple education regulatory bodies into one overarching authority. This move aims to streamline the functions of the University Grants Commission (UGC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).
The legislation, once known as the Higher Education Commission of India Bill, is now set to reshape the landscape of higher education in India by ensuring effective regulation, accreditation processes, and the establishment of professional standards. However, the new body's jurisdiction will not cover medical and law colleges, an official noted.
Despite the consolidation of these regulatory roles, the bill does not encompass funding under its jurisdiction, leaving financial control with the administrative ministry. The initiative, highlighted in the National Education Policy 2020, underscores the necessity for reform to invigorate the higher education sector and separate regulatory from funding responsibilities.
