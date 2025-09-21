High Tensions at Kaziranga University: Safety Assured for Naga Students

Tensions flared at Kaziranga University in Assam after a Naga student's comments about late singer Zubeen Garg sparked an uproar. Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along has confirmed that Naga students are safe following the incident, which took place from 8:30 pm Saturday to 2 am Sunday.

The student who made the remarks has been relocated to a safe house, while the majority of the university's Naga student community remains unharmed. The Minister thanked local authorities and university officials for their swift response, noting that no severe injuries occurred despite the discord.

Temjen Imna Along emphasized the importance of sensitivity in comments made during sensitive times and suggested that the student might temporarily return to Nagaland. Meanwhile, the minister hopes for continued harmony and understanding between the Assamese and Naga people.