Student Uprising Forces JNU to Halt Backdoor Fee Hike Plans

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) successfully delayed an Inter Hostel Administration meeting that aimed to consider fee hikes and digital surveillance through new mess cards. Students gathered in protest, claiming administrative oversights and lack of necessary procedural notices, marking a temporary victory for student activism.

New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 23:41 IST
Student Uprising Forces JNU to Halt Backdoor Fee Hike Plans
  • Country:
  • India

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) achieved a significant win against the administration's alleged surreptitious fee hike. Hundreds of students rallied outside the convention centre, forcing the postponement of the Inter Hostel Administration (IHA) meeting.

The JNUSU alleged that the meeting notice was issued in violation of the IHA Manual's 10-day advance notice requirement, with the convenor, Sunil Yadav, receiving it just hours prior to the meeting. The agenda included considerations for implementing new fees without adequate student representation.

The union also resisted an attempt to introduce digital surveillance methods via mess cards and urged continuous vigilance against any undemocratic attempts to raise fees, a concern lingering from their 2019 protest still ongoing in the Delhi High Court.

