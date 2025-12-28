Karnataka Mulls Reintroduction of Student Union Elections

Karnataka's Congress chief, D K Shivakumar, has taken a decisive step toward reintroducing student union elections, as he recently constituted a committee to delve into this significant matter.

The committee, led by Medical Education Minister Sharan Praksah Patil, comprises key political figures, including Higher Education Minister Sudhakar, as well as MLAs, MLCs, and prominent student leaders.

The initiatives aim to foster leadership and democratic representation among students, with the committee tasked to present a detailed report within 15 days, addressing logistical, legal, and social considerations surrounding the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)