Karnataka Mulls Reintroduction of Student Union Elections

Karnataka's Congress chief, D K Shivakumar, forms a committee to explore reviving student union elections, banned since 1989, citing leadership development and democratic representation benefits. Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar underscores their potential in fostering academic discipline. The committee will present findings within 15 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-12-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 13:38 IST
Karnataka's Congress chief, D K Shivakumar, has taken a decisive step toward reintroducing student union elections, as he recently constituted a committee to delve into this significant matter.

The committee, led by Medical Education Minister Sharan Praksah Patil, comprises key political figures, including Higher Education Minister Sudhakar, as well as MLAs, MLCs, and prominent student leaders.

The initiatives aim to foster leadership and democratic representation among students, with the committee tasked to present a detailed report within 15 days, addressing logistical, legal, and social considerations surrounding the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

