A Decade of Excellence: VELS School of Law Celebrates its 10th Anniversary

The VELS School of Law celebrated its decennial year with a grand event in Chennai. The occasion, attended by prominent judges and dignitaries, highlighted the institution's achievements in legal education and advocacy. The event emphasized ethical practice, technology adaptation, and the evolving role of the legal profession. Celebrations and educational events are scheduled throughout the academic year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:22 IST
The VELS School of Law commemorated its 10-year anniversary with an impressive event held at its Pallavaram campus in Chennai. The ceremony saw esteemed guests, including Hon'ble Mr. Justice N. Kotiswar Singh of the Supreme Court, underlining the institution's vital role in legal education and societal impact.

The event included insights from various notable justices who addressed the students, stressing the importance of integrity, ethical practice, and adapting to technological advancements in the legal field. The institution's progress over the past decade was lauded, highlighting its growth from a modest student base to a prominent academic powerhouse with international recognition.

Marking its decennial year, VELS School of Law announced a series of academic and cultural events till March 2026, including Moot Court competitions and Law Fests, promising a robust platform for emerging legal talents. Established in 2015, it has quickly gained a reputation as one of Chennai's top law schools.

