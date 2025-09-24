CBSE Announces Dual Board Exams for Class 10 in 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that Class 10 and 12 board exams will begin on February 17, 2026. For the first time, Class 10 exams will be held twice in one academic session.

The first set of Class 10 exams will occur from February 17 to March 6, while the second will run from May 15 to June 1, revealed Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj. Meanwhile, Class 12 exams will take place from February 17 to April 9.

As a general guideline, CBSE indicated that evaluation of answer scripts is set to begin about 10 days after the end of each exam, finishing within a 12-day period. For example, if the Class 12 Physics exam is on February 20, marking will likely start on March 3 and end by March 15.

