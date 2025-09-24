CBSE Introduces Two-Phase Exam System for Class 10

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a landmark change in its examination format for Class 10, as board exams will be conducted twice in a single academic year starting from 2026. This move aims to provide students with a better opportunity to improve their scores.

The first edition of the Class 10 exams will take place from February 17 to March 6, while the optional second phase will run from May 15 to June 1. Remarkably, students' best scores from the two sessions will be considered as final, addressing previous limitations of the traditional single-exam model.

Class 12 exams will span from February 17 to April 9, with an anticipated participation of 45 lakh candidates across India and 26 other countries. This change is part of CBSE's broader efforts to enhance academic flexibility and exam preparedness among students.

