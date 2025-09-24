Left Menu

CBSE Introduces Two-Phase Exam System for Class 10

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 and 12 exams beginning February 17, introducing a two-phase system for Class 10. The first phase is in February-March, while the second, optional phase is in May-June. No separate supplementary exams will occur, and best scores will be retained.

Updated: 24-09-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a landmark change in its examination format for Class 10, as board exams will be conducted twice in a single academic year starting from 2026. This move aims to provide students with a better opportunity to improve their scores.

The first edition of the Class 10 exams will take place from February 17 to March 6, while the optional second phase will run from May 15 to June 1. Remarkably, students' best scores from the two sessions will be considered as final, addressing previous limitations of the traditional single-exam model.

Class 12 exams will span from February 17 to April 9, with an anticipated participation of 45 lakh candidates across India and 26 other countries. This change is part of CBSE's broader efforts to enhance academic flexibility and exam preparedness among students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

