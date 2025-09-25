Left Menu

Swift Action Against Controversial Godman at Sharada Institute

The Sharada Institute of Indian Management-Research (SRISIIM) has swiftly acted against allegations involving misconduct and financial irregularities linked to Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati. The institute filed a criminal complaint, revoked Chaitanyananda’s power of attorney, and formed a new governing council to ensure student safety and integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 16:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Sharada Institute of Indian Management-Research (SRISIIM) has responded decisively to allegations of harassment and misconduct linked to self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati.

The institute, acting upon a detailed audit ordered by the Sringeri Sharada Peetham, identified numerous irregularities, including fraud and criminal breach of trust allegedly involving Chaitanyananda. Consequently, a criminal complaint was lodged, supported by extensive documentation, and an FIR was registered shortly after.

Furthermore, the Peetham revoked Chaitanyananda's power of attorney and established a new governing council composed of eminent figures to oversee the institute. This comes amid student complaints of inappropriate behavior and arbitrary decisions affecting academic prospects. Investigations by authorities are underway with full support from the institute.

