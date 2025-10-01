Sai University Appoints Renowned Scholar as Vice Chancellor to Drive Global Research

Sai University in Chennai has taken a significant stride in strengthening its commitment to research by appointing the acclaimed Prof. Ajith Abraham as Vice Chancellor. Known for his profound contributions to the academic world, Prof. Abraham represents a blend of leadership and research excellence.

Sai University prides itself on its engaging and interdisciplinary approach to education. With various programs spanning multiple disciplines, the institution ensures its research efforts transcend traditional boundaries, blending societal responsibility with technological advancement.

Under the leadership of Chancellor Shri K.V. Ramani and Prof. Abraham, Sai University is poised to make significant contributions globally. The focus remains steadfast on turning academic excellence into real-world impact, offering students an education that is both innovative and socially responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)