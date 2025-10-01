Left Menu

Sai University Appoints Renowned Scholar as Vice Chancellor to Drive Global Research

Sai University in Chennai appoints distinguished scientist Prof. Ajith Abraham as Vice Chancellor. Renowned globally with over 1,500 publications, Abraham has been pivotal in transformative research across various domains. The University's focus on interdisciplinary study and social impact is aligned with its vision for pioneering education and global collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sai University in Chennai has taken a significant stride in strengthening its commitment to research by appointing the acclaimed Prof. Ajith Abraham as Vice Chancellor. Known for his profound contributions to the academic world, Prof. Abraham represents a blend of leadership and research excellence.

Sai University prides itself on its engaging and interdisciplinary approach to education. With various programs spanning multiple disciplines, the institution ensures its research efforts transcend traditional boundaries, blending societal responsibility with technological advancement.

Under the leadership of Chancellor Shri K.V. Ramani and Prof. Abraham, Sai University is poised to make significant contributions globally. The focus remains steadfast on turning academic excellence into real-world impact, offering students an education that is both innovative and socially responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

