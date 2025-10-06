Governor Celebrates Academic Excellence at Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University Convocation

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel presided over the 29th convocation ceremony at Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, emphasizing the importance of melding knowledge with character building and dedicating efforts to research.

Patel highlighted the need for active classroom engagement, supported by the university's stringent attendance policy, and encouraged teachers to extend beyond academic instruction to foster student character. She cited the necessity of serious research for societal benefit, drawing examples from ISRO and ancient Ayurvedic studies.

At the event, Patel recognized academic excellence by presenting gold medals and degrees, including honorary achievements, and advocated for inter-university collaboration to enhance innovation and institutional rankings. Additionally, she distributed Anganwadi kits to support early childhood centers.

