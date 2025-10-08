Left Menu

Revamping Cleanliness Standards in Higher Education

Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi assesses cleanliness efforts at the Ministry of Education. The review, part of Special Campaign 5.0 from October 2-31, targets efficiency and digitalization improvements, focusing on office cleanliness, record management, and e-waste disposal to exceed past campaign milestones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 21:59 IST
Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi took decisive action in evaluating the cleanliness standards at the Ministry of Education's office in Shashtri Bhawan on Wednesday. This is part of an ongoing review of Special Campaign 5.0, targeting enhanced cleanliness and efficiency initiatives within the department.

The campaign, scheduled between October 2 and 31, aims to clear pending matters including MPs' references and official communications. According to an official statement, participating offices are mandated to provide daily updates on their progress. The preparatory phase spanned from September 15 to 30, setting the groundwork for the ambitious goals of the campaign.

Main focus areas include record management, removal of outdated materials, and office beautification. By surpassing the achievements of Special Campaign 4.0, this initiative seeks to boost office efficiency, enhance digital efforts, and expedite e-waste disposal, reiterating the department's commitment to operational excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

