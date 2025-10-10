SPJIMR's Abhyudaya Initiative Wins FICCI Award for Social Impact
SPJIMR's Abhyudaya initiative was honored with the FICCI Higher Education Excellence Award for advancing institutional social responsibility. The initiative focuses on empowering underprivileged children in Mumbai through mentorship and educational support, fostering sustainable skills and inclusive community development.
- Country:
- India
In recognition of its commitment to social causes, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) was awarded the Higher Education Excellence Award by FICCI. The Abhyudaya initiative was celebrated for its positive social impact, especially in Mumbai's underserved K-West ward.
The award was presented by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to Prof. Varun Nagaraj, Dean of SPJIMR, underscoring the initiative's long-term contributions to community development and responsible citizenship. Since 2008, Abhyudaya has empowered over 1,016 children through mentorship and enrichment programs, fostering educational and career success.
Dean Nagaraj attributed this success to the collective efforts of student mentors, faculty, and community partners, highlighting recent innovations in design thinking and entrepreneurship that support sustainable livelihoods. Abhyudaya continues to redefine management education by integrating social responsibility into its curriculum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SPJIMR
- Abhyudaya
- FICCI
- award
- mentorship
- education
- community
- innovation
- inclusivity
- empowerment
ALSO READ
Mizoram's Call to Action: Empowering Youth Through Education and Entrepreneurship
UK-India Strengthen Ties with Landmark Agreements on Tech, Education, and Trade
UK-India Pact to Revolutionize Tech, Education, and Creative Sectors
Canterbury to Gain 65 New Social Homes as Government Boosts Community Housing
Taiwan–India Partnership: Celebrating 30 Years of Economic and Educational Growth