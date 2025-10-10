Left Menu

SPJIMR's Abhyudaya Initiative Wins FICCI Award for Social Impact

SPJIMR's Abhyudaya initiative was honored with the FICCI Higher Education Excellence Award for advancing institutional social responsibility. The initiative focuses on empowering underprivileged children in Mumbai through mentorship and educational support, fostering sustainable skills and inclusive community development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:07 IST
SPJIMR's Abhyudaya Initiative Wins FICCI Award for Social Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In recognition of its commitment to social causes, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) was awarded the Higher Education Excellence Award by FICCI. The Abhyudaya initiative was celebrated for its positive social impact, especially in Mumbai's underserved K-West ward.

The award was presented by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to Prof. Varun Nagaraj, Dean of SPJIMR, underscoring the initiative's long-term contributions to community development and responsible citizenship. Since 2008, Abhyudaya has empowered over 1,016 children through mentorship and enrichment programs, fostering educational and career success.

Dean Nagaraj attributed this success to the collective efforts of student mentors, faculty, and community partners, highlighting recent innovations in design thinking and entrepreneurship that support sustainable livelihoods. Abhyudaya continues to redefine management education by integrating social responsibility into its curriculum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Tech Leap: AI Fund Launch and Innovation Ambitions

Karnataka's Tech Leap: AI Fund Launch and Innovation Ambitions

 Global
2
Retired Judge Conned in Rs 31 Lakh Digital Arrest Scam

Retired Judge Conned in Rs 31 Lakh Digital Arrest Scam

 India
3
South Korea Raises Alarm Over Safety in Cambodia Amid Online Scams

South Korea Raises Alarm Over Safety in Cambodia Amid Online Scams

 South Korea
4
RBI Moves to Streamline Regulations: Proposes Repeal of 9,000 Circulars

RBI Moves to Streamline Regulations: Proposes Repeal of 9,000 Circulars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025