SPJIMR's Abhyudaya Initiative Wins FICCI Award for Social Impact

In recognition of its commitment to social causes, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) was awarded the Higher Education Excellence Award by FICCI. The Abhyudaya initiative was celebrated for its positive social impact, especially in Mumbai's underserved K-West ward.

The award was presented by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to Prof. Varun Nagaraj, Dean of SPJIMR, underscoring the initiative's long-term contributions to community development and responsible citizenship. Since 2008, Abhyudaya has empowered over 1,016 children through mentorship and enrichment programs, fostering educational and career success.

Dean Nagaraj attributed this success to the collective efforts of student mentors, faculty, and community partners, highlighting recent innovations in design thinking and entrepreneurship that support sustainable livelihoods. Abhyudaya continues to redefine management education by integrating social responsibility into its curriculum.

(With inputs from agencies.)