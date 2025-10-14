Kerala Education Minister Intervenes in Hijab School Controversy

In a decisive move, Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty urged a Christian-run school in Kochi to permit a Muslim student to wear her hijab, following the school's initial rejection of her request.

The directive followed an inquiry by the Ernakulam Deputy Director of Education, which revealed the school's actions violated the Right to Education Act and religious freedoms guaranteed under the Indian Constitution.

This incident spotlighted the tension between religious expression and school policies, prompting a public discourse on constitutional rights in educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)