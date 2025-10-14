Kerala Education Minister Intervenes in Hijab School Controversy
Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty directed a private Christian school in Kochi to allow a Muslim girl to continue her studies wearing a hijab. The school had previously denied her this right, causing mental distress. A subsequent inquiry deemed the school's actions as violating religious and educational rights.
In a decisive move, Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty urged a Christian-run school in Kochi to permit a Muslim student to wear her hijab, following the school's initial rejection of her request.
The directive followed an inquiry by the Ernakulam Deputy Director of Education, which revealed the school's actions violated the Right to Education Act and religious freedoms guaranteed under the Indian Constitution.
This incident spotlighted the tension between religious expression and school policies, prompting a public discourse on constitutional rights in educational institutions.
No educational institution will be allowed to violate constitutional rights, says Kerala Minister Sivankutty.
Kerala General Education Minister Sivankutty directs Christian school to allow Muslim girl to continue studies wearing religious headscarf.
