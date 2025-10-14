Left Menu

Campus Tensions: Inter-College Meet Cancelled After Student Clash

The inter-medical college meet at MKCG Medical College was cancelled due to clashes among students. Officials suspect old rivalries between colleges as the cause of the confrontation. Similar incidents have occurred previously, creating a recurring theme of tension during these inter-college events.

A recent inter-medical college meet at MKCG Medical College was abruptly cancelled due to a clash among students, officials confirmed. The incident has prompted the cancellation of all non-educational programs at the institution.

Prof Suchitra Dash, dean of the college, announced that the decision was made in response to disturbances caused by student groups. Though details remain sparse, officials believe longstanding rivalries might have sparked the confrontation.

This isn't the first instance of such an event at MKCG; similar clashes occurred in 2023 with students from VIMSAR, Burla. The meet, initially scheduled from October 11 to 18, aimed to foster camaraderie but has instead highlighted enduring animosities.

