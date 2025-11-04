Secure Your Slot for the IBSAT 2025: Gateway to a Promising Future

The IBS Admission Office has officially opened the slot booking for the IBSAT 2025 examination, scheduled for December 27 and 28. Registered candidates can log in to select their preferred test date and time. Early booking is encouraged to secure a convenient test slot.

Successfully passing the examination paves the way to nine IBS campuses across India and access to scholarships worth Rs 10 Crores. This initiative promotes diversity and inclusivity, supporting various student demographics, including IBSAT toppers and individuals connected to defense services.

The exam will be a Remote-Proctored Computer-Based Test, conducted in a secure environment at home. Adherence to test day protocols, such as producing the required identification and following the access guidelines, is critical. Preparatory support, including mock tests, is offered to aid candidates' readiness.