Secure Your Slot for the IBSAT 2025: Gateway to a Promising Future

The IBSAT 2025 slot booking window is now open for candidates aiming for the December 27-28 exam. This test serves as an entry point to IBS campuses and scholarships. Candidates should book slots promptly, prepare using available resources, and comply with exam regulations for a smooth test experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-11-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 12:54 IST
The IBS Admission Office has officially opened the slot booking for the IBSAT 2025 examination, scheduled for December 27 and 28. Registered candidates can log in to select their preferred test date and time. Early booking is encouraged to secure a convenient test slot.

Successfully passing the examination paves the way to nine IBS campuses across India and access to scholarships worth Rs 10 Crores. This initiative promotes diversity and inclusivity, supporting various student demographics, including IBSAT toppers and individuals connected to defense services.

The exam will be a Remote-Proctored Computer-Based Test, conducted in a secure environment at home. Adherence to test day protocols, such as producing the required identification and following the access guidelines, is critical. Preparatory support, including mock tests, is offered to aid candidates' readiness.

