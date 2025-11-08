Left Menu

'Proud of Kashi's talented kids': PM interacts with children after flagging off Vande Bharat trains

Wherever the Vande Bharat train is launched, competitions are held among the children on various subjects --- regarding development, regarding Vande Bharat, pictures imagining a developed India and poems, the prime minister said.He said even though the children did not have much time to prepare for the event, the image of Viksit Kashi, Viksit Bharat, Surakshit Bharat, they have imagined were remarkable.The poems recited by the children were indeed wonderful, Modi said.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 08-11-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 17:04 IST
'Proud of Kashi's talented kids': PM interacts with children after flagging off Vande Bharat trains
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched the idea of a kids 'kavi sammelan' (poets' meet) while interacting with a group of children here during the flagging off ceremony of Vande Bharat trains on Saturday.

''The best 8-10 among them will be taken across the country for poetry recitals... As the Member of Parliament from Kashi, I had a very special and pleasant experience today. I heartily congratulate these children,'' Modi said.

He lavished praise on the kids present at the event, saying that as the MP from Varanasi he ''felt so proud that my Kashi has such talented children''.

Speaking after flagging off four new Vande Bharat Express trains here from the Banaras railway station, he said, ''I was just talking to some students inside the Vande Bharat train. I congratulate Ashwini (Vaishnaw) ji. He has started a wonderful tradition. ''Wherever the Vande Bharat train is launched, competitions are held among the children on various subjects --- regarding development, regarding Vande Bharat, pictures imagining a developed India and poems,'' the prime minister said.

He said even though the children did not have much time to prepare for the event, the image of 'Viksit Kashi, Viksit Bharat, Surakshit Bharat', they have imagined were remarkable.

The poems recited by the children were indeed wonderful, Modi said. ''I heartily congratulate the teachers of schools here for inspiring and guiding the children. I also congratulate the parents of these children. Surely they must have contributed in some way, '' the PM added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BVA, Sena (UBT) workers from Palghar join BJP

BVA, Sena (UBT) workers from Palghar join BJP

 India
2
Gaza health officials say that over 69,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war so far, reports AP.

Gaza health officials say that over 69,000 Palestinians have been killed in ...

 Global
3
Centre sets up joint expert panel to study Shiradi Ghat tunnel connectivity project

Centre sets up joint expert panel to study Shiradi Ghat tunnel connectivity ...

 India
4
I prepared myself well for Australian conditions: Abhishek

I prepared myself well for Australian conditions: Abhishek

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025