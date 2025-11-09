Rajasthan DGP orders upgrade of facilities in police lines

Rajasthan Police chief Rajeev Kumar Sharma on Saturday directed district police officers to improve basic amenities in police lines, stressing that these facilities form the backbone of the state's policing system.

In a special meeting with line officers from all districts, the Director General of Police (DGP) stressed the importance of regular inspections of police messes, barracks, toilets, food quality, and recreation facilities to maintain standards.

''Police lines are an integral part of the policing setup where personnel spend a significant portion of their service life. It is essential that police lines remain clean and well-equipped to provide all basic facilities to police families,'' Sharma said, according to an official statement.

The DGP instructed officials to ensure that every police line has essential infrastructure, including schools, dispensaries, gyms, libraries, canteens, and recreational spaces.

Sharma directed that libraries be made functional in all district police lines by December 31. He said improving living conditions for police personnel and their families directly enhances morale and efficiency in service.

