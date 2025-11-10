Left Menu

Campus Clash: Punjab University Protest Sparks Political Storm

Panjab University students held a significant protest demanding Senate polls, attracting political and farmer alliances. The university was heavily guarded, sparking clashes between students and police. The Ministry of Education revoked a recent order under pressure, yet protests persist for election announcements.

In a dramatic turn of events, Panjab University became the epicenter of protests as students demanded the announcement of Senate elections. The demonstration quickly escalated, with students clashing with security personnel who resorted to lathicharge to control the crowd.

Heavy security measures, including barricades and checkpoints, were put in place throughout the campus to prevent students from advancing. Meanwhile, prominent political figures and farmer groups joined the protest, accusing the central government of attempting to take over the educational institution.

Despite government pushback and a recent retraction of orders regarding university governance, students remain steadfast in their demands for democratic processes. Traffic disruptions and heightened tensions marked the day as the call for change echoed across the state's political landscape.

