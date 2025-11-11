Jharkhand Governor Approves Fee Regulation Bill for Educational Institutions
Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar has given assent to a bill that seeks to regulate fees of professional educational institutions. Passed by the state assembly in August, the Jharkhand Professional Educational Institutions (Fee Regulation) Bill, 2025, aims to increase transparency and protect students from exploitative practices.
Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, on Tuesday, gave his assent to a significant bill aimed at regulating the fees of professional educational institutions across the state. This decisive move is expected to bring about much-needed transparency in the fee structures.
The bill, known as the Jharkhand Professional Educational Institutions (Fee Regulation) Bill, 2025, was passed by the state assembly in August. A statement issued from the Raj Bhawan confirmed the governor's approval. As the chancellor of state-run universities, the governor's role in this process is pivotal.
An official highlighted the bill's prime objective: safeguarding students from exploitative financial practices. With this new regulation, parents and students alike can anticipate a more equitable academic environment.