Jharkhand Governor Approves Fee Regulation Bill for Educational Institutions

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, on Tuesday, gave his assent to a significant bill aimed at regulating the fees of professional educational institutions across the state. This decisive move is expected to bring about much-needed transparency in the fee structures.

The bill, known as the Jharkhand Professional Educational Institutions (Fee Regulation) Bill, 2025, was passed by the state assembly in August. A statement issued from the Raj Bhawan confirmed the governor's approval. As the chancellor of state-run universities, the governor's role in this process is pivotal.

An official highlighted the bill's prime objective: safeguarding students from exploitative financial practices. With this new regulation, parents and students alike can anticipate a more equitable academic environment.