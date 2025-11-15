Andhra Pradesh's Quantum Leap: Nurturing Future Talent
Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu announced a collaboration between the state's Skill Development Corporation and global organizations to provide training in quantum computing. The initiative aims to equip over 50,000 learners with advanced skills and develop Amaravati as a global hub for quantum technology.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 15-11-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 15:57 IST
During the 30th CII Partnership Summit in Vizag, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu highlighted a strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing quantum computing skills across Andhra Pradesh.
The Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation has joined forces with three prominent entities: the Washington Institute for STEM, Entrepreneurship & Research (WISER), Qubitech Smart Solutions, and QKrishi Quantum.
This initiative seeks to nurture over 50,000 learners, providing global-standard training and advancing Amaravati's reputation as a global innovation hub in quantum technology.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh & WEF Forge Energy Resilience Partnership
ADB to Deliver $3 Billion Yearly for Türkiye’s Growth Under New Partnership Plan
World Aquatics Leads the Charge in Bhubaneswar with Asia's Premier Water Training Course
Pilot Ejects Safely in Tamil Nadu Training Mission
Railway Ministry's Call to Action: Bridging Training Gaps for Safety