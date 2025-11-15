Andhra Pradesh's Quantum Leap: Nurturing Future Talent

During the 30th CII Partnership Summit in Vizag, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu highlighted a strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing quantum computing skills across Andhra Pradesh.

The Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation has joined forces with three prominent entities: the Washington Institute for STEM, Entrepreneurship & Research (WISER), Qubitech Smart Solutions, and QKrishi Quantum.

This initiative seeks to nurture over 50,000 learners, providing global-standard training and advancing Amaravati's reputation as a global innovation hub in quantum technology.