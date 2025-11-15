Tripura Boosts Support for Tribal Students with Stipend Hike

In a significant move for supporting tribal students, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has mandated a hike in the stipend for Scheduled Tribe (ST) boarders residing in state-run hostels. The daily stipend will see an increase from Rs 80 to Rs 100.

During a speech at Khumulwng on Janjati Gaurav Diwas, Saha emphasized the benefits of this decision, outlining a spend of Rs 8.81 crore for the current fiscal and Rs 23.35 crore for the 2026-27 FY. The policy will be effective from December 1.

The Chief Minister also highlighted initiatives such as a 100-bed hostel project for college students at Abhoynagar and the distribution of sports gear to NGOs. New schemes involving solar plants and battery-operated auto-rickshaws further underline the government's focus on tribal welfare.