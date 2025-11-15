Left Menu

Tripura Boosts Support for Tribal Students with Stipend Hike

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced an increase in the daily stipend for Scheduled Tribe students in government-run hostels from Rs 80 to Rs 100. The hike, starting December 1, aims to benefit tribal students, with additional investments in sports equipment and infrastructure to support tribal welfare.

Updated: 15-11-2025 17:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move for supporting tribal students, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has mandated a hike in the stipend for Scheduled Tribe (ST) boarders residing in state-run hostels. The daily stipend will see an increase from Rs 80 to Rs 100.

During a speech at Khumulwng on Janjati Gaurav Diwas, Saha emphasized the benefits of this decision, outlining a spend of Rs 8.81 crore for the current fiscal and Rs 23.35 crore for the 2026-27 FY. The policy will be effective from December 1.

The Chief Minister also highlighted initiatives such as a 100-bed hostel project for college students at Abhoynagar and the distribution of sports gear to NGOs. New schemes involving solar plants and battery-operated auto-rickshaws further underline the government's focus on tribal welfare.

