School Scandal Shakes Trust: Suspension Over Abuse Allegations

The principal and three staff members of a government higher secondary school in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district found themselves suspended over grave allegations of sexual abuse, according to official reports.

Local residents of Ghambir Mughlan presented their case to the Deputy Commissioner, intensifying their plea with circulating CCTV footage that fueled public concern. In response, Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma swiftly suspended the accused—comprising the principal, a teacher, and two class-IV employees—from their duties in Ghambir Mughlan.

An FIR has been lodged at Manjakote Police Station against the individuals, as announced on November 9. Meanwhile, the Chief Education Officer has been tasked with conducting a preliminary inquiry into the matter, with results anticipated in 15 days. With a rhetoric of transparency, Sharma has assured the administration's commitment to a thorough and impartial investigation.

