Kolkata Protest Amid SSC Recruitment Row: Candidates Seek Fairness in Teacher Interviews

In Kolkata, approximately 300 teacher recruitment candidates staged a protest on Monday after alleging unfair exclusion from interviews. Despite high scores, many claim they were denied pre-interview verification by the SSC. The march, which blocked traffic, was eventually dispersed by police near Bikash Bhavan in Salt Lake.

The march comes in response to the recruitment examination held by the SSC following a Supreme Court order. This order annulled SSC's 2016 panel for illegalities and allowed 'untainted' teachers and new candidates to reapply. Protesters argue the process unfairly favors previously employed teachers by awarding them additional marks for experience.

The protest, demanding fair evaluation and transparency, culminated in police intervention after six hours. Protesters called for transparency through the public release of OMR sheets and increased vacant posts. Education Minister Bratya Basu stated existing rules can't be altered as the process is overseen by the Supreme Court.