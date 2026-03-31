Delhi Implements Mobile App for Widow Pension Verification

The Delhi government has mandated a deadline of April 15 for district offices to verify beneficiaries of the Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme using a mobile application. This directive stems from an order issued by the Department of Women and Child Development, following guidelines from the Ministry of Rural Development.

The verification is to be carried out through the Beneficiary Satyapan App, aligning with the Digital Life Certificate application, to ensure beneficiaries are authenticated systematically and timely. This effort is part of the National Social Assistance Programme.

District officers have been instructed to follow the prescribed guidelines for the verification process and complete it within the given deadline. A demonstration video will aid the process, and officers facing technical difficulties are advised to contact designated officials for assistance. The scheme provides a monthly pension to widows between 40 and 79 years of age and Rs 500 to those aged 80 and above.

(With inputs from agencies.)