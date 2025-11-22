Tragic End for JEE Aspirant in Kota

In Kota, a 17-year-old JEE aspirant has tragically passed away after a fall from a ninth-floor balcony, suspected to be a suicide. The deceased, identified as Ishan Paliwal from Bhopal, was staying in Kota with his mother to prepare for the JEE-Mains examination.

The teenager fell on Friday afternoon, sustaining severe head injuries. Despite being rushed to a private hospital, he succumbed shortly thereafter. Authorities conducted a post-mortem examination and registered an FIR. Investigations continue as no suicide note was found, despite the lack of CCTV footage at the fall site.

Circle Inspector Ram Laxman of Jawahar Nagar police station reported that the student likely jumped, though the reasons remain unknown. The family, who have arrived in Kota, were in shock and unable to provide statements. The student's mobile phone is being examined for further insights into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)