Left Menu

Tragic End for JEE Aspirant in Kota

A 17-year-old JEE aspirant, Ishan Paliwal, died after falling from the ninth floor of a building in Kota. Initially reported as likely suicide, the investigation is ongoing. The incident occurred as he prepared for the JEE-Mains while living with his mother. CCTV footage and mobile data may provide clues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 22-11-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 18:47 IST
Tragic End for JEE Aspirant in Kota
  • Country:
  • India

In Kota, a 17-year-old JEE aspirant has tragically passed away after a fall from a ninth-floor balcony, suspected to be a suicide. The deceased, identified as Ishan Paliwal from Bhopal, was staying in Kota with his mother to prepare for the JEE-Mains examination.

The teenager fell on Friday afternoon, sustaining severe head injuries. Despite being rushed to a private hospital, he succumbed shortly thereafter. Authorities conducted a post-mortem examination and registered an FIR. Investigations continue as no suicide note was found, despite the lack of CCTV footage at the fall site.

Circle Inspector Ram Laxman of Jawahar Nagar police station reported that the student likely jumped, though the reasons remain unknown. The family, who have arrived in Kota, were in shock and unable to provide statements. The student's mobile phone is being examined for further insights into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
COP30 Climate Talks: A Compromise Amidst High Hopes and Discontent

COP30 Climate Talks: A Compromise Amidst High Hopes and Discontent

 Brazil
2
France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

 Australia
4
Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025